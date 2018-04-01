Columbia Antique Show and Sale Shines Up Past

BOONE COUNTY - The semiannual Columbia Antique Show and Sale started Saturday at the Central Missouri Events Center showcasing antiques of all types going back as far as the 1800's. Antique dishes, glassware,statues and even firearms just to name a few categories were all for sale alongisde assorted vintage pieces dating back anywhere from 30 to 70 years ago.

Show promoter Gail Kinney told KOMU 8 News that shows like this are able to attract all types of people.

"Well, you've always got your die-hard collectors; people who are looking for that one special things to fill in their collection. Then you have people who are just wanting to spend a weekend experiencing that kind of nostalgia, having fun and recounting memories with their friends and family", Kinney said.

The show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more about the show and its sponsoring company, click here.