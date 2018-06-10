Columbia Approves More Bike Spaces

COLUMBIA - Columbia's City Council voted last night to install a new bike corral in downtown Columbia.

It also voted to upgrade the city's first bike corral in downtown Columbia just outside Kaldi's Cafe. The corral, set up in 2008, replaced a metered parking spot and has temporary yellow posts, but soon will have black steel posts that will make the spot permanent for all cyclists. It will also be used to protect bicycles from cars parking near the area.

Many bikers have used the original bike corral over the last two years and because of its success and a growing presence of bikes, Columbia will install a new corral on Walnut street near Orr street. The new corral will decrease parking by one space, but give bikers more options to park their bikes in the downtown area.

A Get About Columbia grant would fund the installation and upgrade. The projects are estimated to cost about 2,500 dollars.