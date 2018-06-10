Columbia Area Career Center Celebrates Surgical Tech Program

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Area Career Center celebrated its 40th anniversary of the Surgical Technology Program. The program is the first Surgical Technology Program in Missouri and one of the first in the U.S. The 11 month program graduates about 15 to 20 people per year.

The program includes students of ages and educational backgrounds. Some students are high school graduates who went on to the program. While others have a college degree and a job, but go through the program if they change their emphasis area to the medical field. Meanwhile other students chose to attend the program during a completely different career change.

"At the end of 11 months you have a profession. You have something that will launch your career," Meredith Moore, a member of the 2012 graduating class said.

"The program was very good for me and my family and I enjoy it. There's not a day that I go by that I dread going into work. So God has really blessed me with the program," Donald Holbert, a former graduate of the program said.