Columbia Area Career Center showcases opportunities for students

2 years 4 months 3 days ago Thursday, December 03 2015 Dec 3, 2015 Thursday, December 03, 2015 3:20:00 PM CST December 03, 2015 in News
By: Yoshi Haynie, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - High school students were able to attend a showcase the Columbia Area Career Center hosted Thursday evening, to figure out what career is right for them. 

The center provided students and their families with plenty of different interactive presentations and activities to give the students insight into potential career choices. Medical, culinary, and engineering were a few among the different expertises offered during the showcase. 

The director of career and technical education for Columbia Public Schools said this is an important time for high school students, and the career center is there to help jump start students with their careers.

"It's time now for parents to come out and look at what we do and be able to help guide their students on future decisions that they'll be making," Randy Gooch said. "The purpose of the program tonight is to expose students to what we can offer them." 

Gooch said most of the classes the career center offers are for elective credit, but can offer students skills and experience they can't get in a traditional classroom. The center also partners with nine different universities to offer students dual credit that can be applied at certain universities. 

"We don't have that age-old question that many students have in courses, 'Well, how am I going to use this?'" Gooch said. "There's always a practical side. This is how the industry uses it, this is how it is."

One high school senior student who's taken numerous classes within the center said there's no comparison to the classroom. 

"I've learned so much about what I want to go into, which is architecture and engineering. Getting to do these classes really helped me build on what I wanted to do, and it helped me narrow down my career choice," Bailey Grieshaber said. 

He said that despite the center's long stay in the community, sometimes the resource goes unnoticed.

"We often get told, 'You guys are the best kept secret in Columbia.' It's not like we hide it, but promotion is key," Gooch said. 

Students previewed certain careers with hopes of registering for them for the spring. 

More News

Grid
List

Convicted rapist sentenced for abuse of 2 young girls
Convicted rapist sentenced for abuse of 2 young girls
PLATTE CITY, Mo.— A Kansas City man who previously was convicted of rape has been sentenced to 40 years in... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 12:12:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens' attorney tries to toss Confide case
Gov. Greitens' attorney tries to toss Confide case
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An attorney for Gov. Eric Greitens on Friday argued a Cole County judge should... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 4:31:00 AM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Columbia's home-grown gaming tournament returns
Columbia's home-grown gaming tournament returns
COLUMBIA – The Midwest Campus Clash is back for a second year with the same elimination-style tournament, but this time... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:04:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
MOBERLY - Geography whizzes from across Missouri competed in the 30th annual state-level competition of the National Geographic Bee held... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:37:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
COLUMBIA - A fire damaged a home on East Richland Road Friday. Two adults and two children made it out... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light won the Missouri section of the 2018 Water Works Association Drinking Water Taste Contest.... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The designer of a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 5:35:52 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield High School's student council hosted a mock crash event to send a message to the... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens is willing to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:41:46 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Blind address barriers and misconceptions
Blind address barriers and misconceptions
JEFFERSON CITY - Different, but equal. Blind individuals took a stand against the offensive misconceptions that label them as unequal... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Late winter weather freezes spring business operations
Late winter weather freezes spring business operations
COLUMBIA - The winter weather for mid-Missouri isn't over yet: more snow and ice is in the forecast for the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Missouri faculty member dies in Scotland on student trip
Missouri faculty member dies in Scotland on student trip
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A faculty member at a private Christian university in Missouri has died after suffering a medical... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 12:27:03 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Missouri governor OKs $700M budget hike, mainly for Medicaid
Missouri governor OKs $700M budget hike, mainly for Medicaid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has approved an additional $700 million of spending this year. Greitens... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 11:45:40 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Suspect in 2 killings arrested at home near Springfield
Suspect in 2 killings arrested at home near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in two recent Springfield killings. The Green County Sheriff's... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:24:36 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Police: woman hurt after motorcyclist shoots at her vehicle
Police: woman hurt after motorcyclist shoots at her vehicle
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a motorcyclist who allegedly shot at a woman's vehicle as she drove on I-70... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:19:00 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Three teenagers charged in connection with March gunfire incident
Three teenagers charged in connection with March gunfire incident
COLUMBIA - Three teenagers face charges in connection with an incident in late March, in which gunfire damaged a car... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:07:53 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Self-defense claim rejected; man convicted in double killing
Self-defense claim rejected; man convicted in double killing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who claimed he killed two friends in self-defense has been convicted... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:45:09 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Nearly 18 percent of state human trafficking calls come from mid-Missouri
Nearly 18 percent of state human trafficking calls come from mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - “I can still go to a presentation and hear somebody say, ‘I only thought that happened in other... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 7:07:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
3pm 40°
4pm 41°
5pm 41°
6pm 41°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

2:00p
NHL Hockey
5:00p
Jeopardy!
5:30p
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
2:00p
Rookie Blue
3:00p
Elementary
4:00p
Elementary

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Will & Grace
7:30p
Superstore
8:00p
Dateline NBC
9:00p
Saturday Night Live
7:00p
Family Guy
7:30p
Family Guy
8:00p
Bob's Burgers
8:30p
Bob's Burgers
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld