Columbia armed robbery suspect at large

COLUMBIA - A suspect fled police on foot after an armed robbery at a Super 8 motel on Clark Lane Saturday evening.

Sergeant Hawkins of the Columbia Police Department reported that the suspect escaped the motel with an undisclosed amount of money after brandishing a handgun in the lobby.

Police responded to the call at 7:27 p.m. After arriving on the scene, police had guests stay in their rooms while they established a perimeter around the motel. No injuries were reported.

Officials report that the suspect is a black man approximately 6 feet tall, slender, and in his twenties. The suspect was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt, dark jeans, a dark baseball cap, sunglasses, and a white handkerchief covering his face.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call the tips hotline at 573-875-TIPS.

This is a developing story. KOMU 8 News is working to gather details and will post them as they become available.