Columbia Arts District Hosting Football Art Huddles

COLUMBIA - The North Village Arts District is hosting its first Art Huddle on September 7, the evening before MU takes on Georgia in its first SEC football game.

According to Facebook, the North Village Arts District hopes to draw attention to Columbia's art community. The gallery owners want to showcase their work to local residents, returning alumni and visiting SEC fans.

The pre-game Art Huddle will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. along Walnut and Orr streets. It will include art demonstrations, special exhibits, live music and art galleries. The celebration will also have four music stages, showcasing performances by small jazz ensembles, disc jockeys and young, local musicians.

Another Art Huddle is planned for October 12, the Friday before the MU Tigers play Alabama. It will happen at the same time and place.

Participating businesses and venues include PS: Gallery, Artlandish Gallery, Orr Street Studios, The Bridge, Hoot Design Co., We Always Swing Jazz series, and Alleyway Arts Gallery.