Columbia Bed and Breakfast Serves Ten-Thousandth Breakfast

COLUMBIA - The Gathering Place served its 10,000th breakfast Tuesday morning.

UM System President Tim Wolfe ate the milestone meal after taking a short tour of the home. He and members of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce then conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to complete the celebration.

The Gathering Place has served as a lab for students in MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources since 2008. Students in the program prepared Tuesday morning's breakfast, which consisted of breaded pork loin with country gravy, baked creme eggs and finger cut potatoes.

"It's a great program for us," said MU senior and CAFNR student Gloria Marston. "It's a good way to practice managing the little details and get good customer service experience."

Before it became a bed and breakfast, The Gathering Place's building - constructed in 1905 - has served a number of functions and was once even a fraternity house.