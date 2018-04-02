Columbia Begins More Than a Dozen Street Repaving Projects
COLUMBIA - Contractors began work Thursday resurfacing 14 streets across the city. The work being done is pavement milling and overlay. Streets affected are:
- Rogers Street - Eighth Street to Providence Road
- Fifth Street - Elm Street to Rollins Road
- Wilson Avenue - College Avenue to east end
- Beverly Drive - I-70 Drive to Bernadette Drive
- Rowe Lane - London Drive to Jean Rae Drive
- Fairview Road - Worley Street - Broadway
- Broadhead Street - West Boulevard to Anderson Avenue
- Wakefield Drive - Eastham Drive to Chatham Drive
- Godfrey Drive - Green Meadows Road to Wakefield Drive
- Kyle Drive - Hillshire Drive to Lloyd Court
- Katy Lane - various sections
- Hillshire Drive - Wynfield Drive to Lloyd Court
- Hutchens Drive - I-70 Drive SW to Bernadette Drive
- Oakland Gravel Road - Grace Ellen Drive to Brown School Road
The public works department chose these areas by conducting a survey. "We take in how many bad streets we have, what is it gonna cost to fix those. We fix the worst that is the least expensive," said streets superintendent Darrell Lampkins.
Lampkins said workers will first mill Rogers Street, Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue this week. The overlay work for these three streets is scheduled to start next week.
MU student Qi Qi walked past Fifth Avenue to school everyday, and he believed the work wouldn't affect him very much. "It probably would affect someone who's driving, but to me that's fine," said Qi Qi.
The city signed a contract with APAC Missouri Inc. to fix the streets. It will take 30 days, weather permitting. The estimated cost is $625,000.
The work will usually start around 7:00 a.m. and run through 5:30 p.m. Temporary lane and parking restrictions are required during the work. The streets will reopen after work each day.
