Columbia Board of Education Approves Increased Tax Levy

"The increased tax levy will help improve student achievement and keep our schools one of the best in the state of Missouri," Schuste said.



The hearing was public and anyone had the opportunity to voice their opinion, although no one spoke on behalf of the opposition.



Superintendent Chris Belcher says it's easy for people to jump to conclusions with such a complicated topic.



"It's easy to say something's wrong or unjust when you don't understand the complexities of it," Belcher said.



Schuste says she hopes opponents can understand why a good education system is so valuable.



"Putting money into an educational system can only increase and help the society as a whole. It's important to know that the education of our youth are the next part of our generation and we need to keep that going," Schuste said.



The increased levy tax will take affect in this year's taxes due on December 31. The increased rate applies to the entire year of 2010.

