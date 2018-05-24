Columbia Board of Education finalizing construction contract

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education will recommend St. Louis based contractor K&S Associates to build a new elementary school in the Vineyards subdivision.

K&S Associates submitted a final bid of $17,207,000 to build the school, the lowest offer among other construction bids. This figure was reached by K&S Associates after submitting a base bid of $17,250,000, deducting $78,000 to keep roofing and adding $35,000 for street construction on Pride Mountain Drive.

Construction for the school will begin in July 2016 and finish around May 2018. As previously reported by KOMU, the school will be built on Columbia Gorge Parkway and Rolling Hills Road after the Board purchased 26 acres of land from the Vineyards for $832,000. The new school will replace Cedar Ridge Elementary School.

The company has experience in working with Columbia Public Schools as they were the same contractors hired to build Eliot Battle Elementary School. The University of Missouri also contracted K&S Associates multiple times to renovate its residence halls.

The final decision for this construction contract will come at Monday night's Board of Education Meeting at 6:30 p.m.