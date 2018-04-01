Columbia Board of Education to Discuss Superintendent's Contract

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education will meet Thursday at 7:30 a.m. for special session at West Junior High School. The board will discuss extending Superintendent Chris Belcher's contract.

In an e-mail from Deputy Superintendent, Nick Boren, KOMU 8 learned the board will present a contract for Dr. Belcher that extends through June 30, 2015. He said the board does not plan to make any changes in Dr. Belcher's compensation.

The board will also review the Comprehensive School Improvement Program (CSIP) at its meeting. This means the board will evaluate student performance. The review will mention how the board implemented a comprehensive elementary literacy system in 2011-2012. It will discuss its continuing effort to develop interim assessments and end of course (EOC) tests in language arts, math, and science for students, with the goal of 2012-2013 implementation. The board will also evaluate preschools in Columbia and its aim to implement a Montessori preschool program at Grant Elementary in August of this year. Furthermore, it aims to expand CPS preschool programs through Title I and CPS's operating budget.