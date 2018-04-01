Columbia Boasts Number One Job Creator in State

COLUMBIA - Although the unemployment rate is around 6.6 percent, a national magazine has named a Columbia company the number one private job creator in Missouri and the 29th in the nation. Inc. Magazine also selected Veterans United Home Loans for the honor, crediting it for the 21st best job culture in the nation.

Veterans United managers said they place a high emphasis on the company's job culture.

"It's easy to get up in the morning and and come work for the nonprofit side of Veterans United Home Loans," Foundation Communications Coordinator Lindsey Sells said.

Veterans United's non-traditional work atmosphere appears to be much different than the average company. The building is equipped with a slide, unique offices, and various activities. Director of Employee Relations Ian Franz said he tries to instill the culture in the company.

"I run our company blog, some of our event planning, and I try to teach and re-instill our values in everything we do," Franz said.

Veterans United has also held numerous events for their employees including a field day to play outside, something called "kindness month," and a camping trip. However, Veterans United is not the only company trying to instill this unique atmosphere.

Officials at State Farm in Columbia said that company has also adjusted its job culture to make the environment enjoyable for its employees. The State Farm building has a full-sized cafeteria, walking trails, and escalators in a central atrium. It is also partners with Rock Bridge High School for various activities.

"Your work place is where you spend most of your life, really, so you want it to be fun, enjoying, and to mean something," State Farm Spokesman Jim Camoriano said.

Both companies said their employees deserve the benefits from all of the hard work they put in every day. To learn more about each company visit http://www.veteransunited.com/ or http://www.statefarm.com/.