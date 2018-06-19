Columbia-Bound Megabus Crashes in Illinois

LITCHFIELD, Il. - Operators of the Megabus transit line confirmed Thursday its bus from Chicago to Kansas City that stops in Columbia crashed on I-55 Thursday afternoon. Video from the scene shows the bus ran into a bridge abutment in the center median. Rescue crews worked Thursday afternoon to free victims from the wreckage. Multiple helicopter ambulances worked the scene, taking victims to nearby hospitals.

Illinois State officials told NBC News atleast 20 people were injured in the crash. Amanda Byers with the public relations firm Hanser & Associates reported the bus was booked to carry 81 passengers on the trip.

There is no word yet on whether any passengers were bound for Columbia. That stop was scheduled to take place at 4:35 p.m. Megabus did tell KOMU 8 News it is sending a replacement bus to continue the route through Columbia to Kansas City.

Authorities have not yet released a cause for the crash.