Columbia Boxing Club Provides Path to Succeed

So Cook decided to share with Columbia teenagers.

"Kids come to Brian undisciplined and running all around the gym," said Robert Harrison Sr., Columbia Boxing Club advisor.

"With kids, man, when you're dealing with teenagers and stuff like that, that's mostly what I got," admitted Cook. "Sometimes you're dealing with them, and it's like you're dealing with a 36-year-old. Other times, it's like you're dealing with a 6-year-old."

Cook arms all his young boxers with knowledge and skill to win in the ring. But he also teaches them about life outside boxing.

"For some of them, it's like a second home. I mean, I get on them when they don't clean up or too much horseplaying or something like that, even when they're not doing well in school or at home," explained Cook. "I stay on top of them, and they all know that I will."

Cook's toughness comes from his interest in young athletes' lives.

"He's real hard. I like him, though," said Kevin Jones, Columbia boxer. "He's pretty cool. He expects lot from us, though. But I respect that too, knowing what kind of sport we're getting into and stuff."

Cook tries to keep his club like a family.

"He's served as a positive male role model in a lot of their lives," added Harrison, "and I think they care a lot about him."

"If it was a sport that could help out any kid, you know, change their path, or do anything for them at all, it would be great," Cook said. "And, like I said, it's something that I love to do anyway."

Cook teaches boxing three days a week at the Bear Creek Community Center.