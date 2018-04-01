Columbia Brings Back Cinders to Combat Extreme Cold

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works said Monday it is used cinders mixed with salt over the weekend. Temperatures were too cold for salt to be effective, so the city mixed in the cinders. Residents have complained to the city about the mess the cinders make and the city pledged to try to use only salt on the roads. The cinders are black in color and tend to be tracked in to houses. Residents also complain that it makes a mess in their garages and on their cars. It leaves a grimy layer on vehicles.



Salt needs milder temperatures and a little bit of sun to work effectively. Saturday night the snow began to fall, so the lack of sun mixed with the extreme cold temperatures caused a need for cinders, too.



MoDOT takes care of roads like Providence, Stadium, I-70, and Highway 63, and uses a combination of salt and cinders regularly. It sometimes uses beet juice, too.

