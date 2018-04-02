Columbia Bus Involved in Accident on Clark Lane

COLUMBIA - Emergency crews responded to a crash on Clark Lane that involved a Columbia city bus Monday afternoon.

Clark Lane between Olympic Boulevard and Hanover Boulevard was closed about an hour as crews cleaned up the crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials say a sedan was attempting to make a left turn into Casey's General Store when an SUV rear ended it. The sedan went head on into traffic, hitting a city bus.The bus was then pushed off the road as result of the collision.

All cars were towed away from the scene. There were no injuries reported. Officials say the driver of the SUV was cited at fault for the crash.

The sedan had the most damage and the bus only suffered minor scrapes on one side.