Columbia business collects phones to help soldiers communicate

COLUMBIA - Columbia residents could donate used phones at Liberty Tax on Providence Saturday to help soldiers overseas communicate with their families.

Liberty Tax collected phones benefiting Cell Phones for Soldiers. According to the organization, making a call home is costly and rare for military professionals.

Cell Phones for Soldiers helps troops by providing free communication tools to each branch of the United States Military.

Amanda Smith from Liberty Tax said the company has worked with Cell Phones for Soldiers

"We just think it's a really good organization and we just like to support our soldiers," Smith said.

People that donated cell phones were awarded 30 percent off their tax returns.

People can donate their old phones by visiting the Cell Phone for Soldiers' website.