Columbia business owner pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute K2

COLUMBIA - The owner of Columbia's Bocomo Bay retail store pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in conspiring to distribute synthetic marijuana, often referred to as K2.

Kevin Bay admitted in federal court that he had a role in a conspiracy to distribute as much as 482 kilograms of K2 from March 1, 2011, to Oct. 2, 2013. He said he purchased the synthetic marijuana, repackaged it and sold it at his business as "Bocomo Spice."

Bay also said he had intended on continuing the activity by using the illegal funds. He admitted he had transferred nearly $50,000 between banks from the drug-trafficking proceeds.

The prosecutor's office said Bay could face up 40 years in prison without parole.