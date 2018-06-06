Columbia Businesses Feuding

One of the shootings happened at the corner of Hitt and Locust in downtown Columbia.

The shooting appears to be just another example of an on-going neighborhood dispute. Customers are vital to any business. But crime can affect its success.

Bambino's owner Brian Ash says his restaurant was unfairly marked as being the cause of a downtown shooting at around 1:00 Sunday morning.

"We close at 10:00 in the evening so it had nothing to do with anything with Bambino's. It's just unfortunately people from Athena were spilling over into our parking lot which happens a lot," Ash said.

The owner of Athena didn't want to talk with KOMU, but he did say over the phone that his business has nothing to do with the shooting. But the owner of of Bambino's says that's just not true.

Officials say Bambino's is not the first to raise concerns about Athena.

"We've received complaints from residents in the area as well as other businesses in the area and those are being addressed through our community action team," said Captain Stephan Monticelli of Columbia Police Department.

Bambino's says the only thing to do now is agree on a contract with a towing company to enforce parking in the restaurant's lot.