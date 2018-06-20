Columbia Businesses Ramp Up For Football Opener

COLUMBIA - Tiger fans found many Columbia hotspots open early to accomodate the early start time of the Mizzou football season opener.

Some bars and restaurants had extended hours or opened early and boasted gameday specials to entice fans.

Jared Ater of Harpos Bar & Grill says many business owners are excited for the first game at Faurot in one week.

"The home games, I think there's six of them this year, gives us a huge boost in our sales," Ater said. "It's great for downtown, the District as a whole, and we certainly get to benefit from that as well."

The Tigers' first home game is next Saturday against McNeese State.