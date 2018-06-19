Columbia Catholics React to Pope Installation

COLUMBIA - Thousands gathered in Vatican City Tuesday as Pope Francis was installed into his role as the 266th pope.

In Columbia, Catholics are excited about the future of the church under Pope Francis. Robert Barry, Associate Pastor at the University of Missouri Newman Center, said he's "enthusiastic about Pope Francis' papacy" and thinks "there will be a lot of excitement in the church throughout the world."

The inauguration mass in Vatican City marked the official beginning of Pope Francis' papacy. In his mass, Pope Francis set a clear priority. He urged attendees, including prominent world leaders, to protect the poorest and weakest of the world.

Before the mass began, the new pope received his fisherman's ring and wool stole. He chose the simplest of styles offered to him.