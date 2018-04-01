Columbia Celebrates Flag Day

COLUMBIA - Residents at Candlelight Lodge celebrated Flag Day with a presentation of colors.

The Color Guard from Elks Lodge #594 presented the colors. The troupe said they were honored to present to the residents of the Candlelight Lodge.

Many vendors sell flags all over mid-Missouri. The list below shows where they can be bought.

Columbia:

Menards

Westlake Ace Hardware

The Home Depot

Lowe's

Jefferson City:

Westlake Ace Hardware

Menards