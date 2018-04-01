Columbia Chamber of Commerce Announces Citizen Award

5 years 9 months 1 week ago Tuesday, June 19 2012 Jun 19, 2012 Tuesday, June 19, 2012 8:38:53 PM CDT June 19, 2012 in News

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce announced the 2012 Outstanding Citizen Award at the 107th Annual Meeting & Awards Banquet held June 19 at University Club on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus. Chuck Everitt was honored with the distinguished award.

"Chuck's energy level and positive attitude is contagious. This attitude motivates and encourages everyone around him," reads a nomination letter written by Gary Pinkel, Head Football Coach for Mizzou Football.

Chuck moved to Columbia in the early 70's and since then has made a great impact on the community. Through his involvement with the Tiger Quarter Back Club, the Columbia Youth Football League and the Chamber of Commerce, he has truly made his mark on the city. In a letter of recommendation, Cindy Sheltmire of Remax Boone Realty declares "[Chuck] is the most indefatigable person I have ever known, and his efforts are always for the betterment of Columbia."

Chuck's resume boasts nearly forty years of involvement within the Columbia community. His contributions range from his longest position with the Columbia Youth Football League to multiple Chamber of Commerce committee leadership roles. Through the years, Chuck has also had 3 Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Trees planted in his honor.

Chuck also carries with him an extensive career past, leading him to business ownership. "With 50+ years of career history, there is a lot to be told," states Michele Spry, President of Midway Electric, Inc. "Chuck has had jobs that have allowed him to see how other businesses are ran and using that knowledge has become a successful business owner." Currently, Chuck is the co-owner of Award Pet Supply.

Chuck was awarded the 2011 HERO award by the Columbia Daily Tribune, and according to Cindy Mustard of the Voluntary Action Center, "Chuck was far and above one of the most outstanding adult individuals to win this award in the past ten years. Chuck is a true mentor to so many in our community. I would imagine there is not a single young man in our area who has participated in CYFL that hasn't been touched by Chuck in some manner." Additionally, John Heider, Treasurer and Coach for the Columbia Football League and Owner of Deck the Walls states, "I can honestly say that [Chuck] has left a lasting impression on me and countless others. His positive attitude towards helping others is admirable."

The Outstanding Citizen Award winners are nominated by their peers and selected by a special committee of the Chamber of Commerce. This distinguished award has been presented for the past 30 years and is designed to recognize a resident of Columbia who has made a significant contribution to the community.

Along with the Outstanding Citizen Award, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce also announced three other award recipients:

The 8th annual memorial Debin Benish Outstanding Businesswoman award and grant was presented to Anne Williams, President Job Finders Employment Services. This award requires the winner to exhibit leadership in supporting small businesses, have a record of volunteering in the community, be a mentor to other business woman and own or be employed by a Chamber-member business, and preferably a Woman's Network member.

The 2012 Emerging Professional of the Year award was presented to Erik Morse of Veterans United Home Loans. This award, in its inaugural year, is presented to a young professional who has shown leadership, community involvement and a commitment to developing others.

The 2012 Ambassador of the Year award recipient was Kari Ladauno. This award is presented to an Ambassador who has Ambassador spirit and dedication, community involvement, Chamber involvement and be active within attendance at ribbon cuttings.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce was established in 1905 and is a voluntary, member-supported organization of business, industrial and professional people who are dedicated to developing, promoting and maintaining a sound and healthy economic climate for Columbia. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce has been recognized as a 4-Star Accredited Chamber by the United States Chamber of Commerce.

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
12pm 34°
1pm 35°
2pm 33°
3pm 32°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

11:00a
NHL Hockey
2:00p
PGA Tour Golf
5:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 5
11:00a
Paid Program
11:30a
Paid Program
12:00p
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy