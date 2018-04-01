Columbia Chamber of Commerce Announces Citizen Award

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce announced the 2012 Outstanding Citizen Award at the 107th Annual Meeting & Awards Banquet held June 19 at University Club on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus. Chuck Everitt was honored with the distinguished award.

"Chuck's energy level and positive attitude is contagious. This attitude motivates and encourages everyone around him," reads a nomination letter written by Gary Pinkel, Head Football Coach for Mizzou Football.

Chuck moved to Columbia in the early 70's and since then has made a great impact on the community. Through his involvement with the Tiger Quarter Back Club, the Columbia Youth Football League and the Chamber of Commerce, he has truly made his mark on the city. In a letter of recommendation, Cindy Sheltmire of Remax Boone Realty declares "[Chuck] is the most indefatigable person I have ever known, and his efforts are always for the betterment of Columbia."

Chuck's resume boasts nearly forty years of involvement within the Columbia community. His contributions range from his longest position with the Columbia Youth Football League to multiple Chamber of Commerce committee leadership roles. Through the years, Chuck has also had 3 Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Trees planted in his honor.

Chuck also carries with him an extensive career past, leading him to business ownership. "With 50+ years of career history, there is a lot to be told," states Michele Spry, President of Midway Electric, Inc. "Chuck has had jobs that have allowed him to see how other businesses are ran and using that knowledge has become a successful business owner." Currently, Chuck is the co-owner of Award Pet Supply.

Chuck was awarded the 2011 HERO award by the Columbia Daily Tribune, and according to Cindy Mustard of the Voluntary Action Center, "Chuck was far and above one of the most outstanding adult individuals to win this award in the past ten years. Chuck is a true mentor to so many in our community. I would imagine there is not a single young man in our area who has participated in CYFL that hasn't been touched by Chuck in some manner." Additionally, John Heider, Treasurer and Coach for the Columbia Football League and Owner of Deck the Walls states, "I can honestly say that [Chuck] has left a lasting impression on me and countless others. His positive attitude towards helping others is admirable."

The Outstanding Citizen Award winners are nominated by their peers and selected by a special committee of the Chamber of Commerce. This distinguished award has been presented for the past 30 years and is designed to recognize a resident of Columbia who has made a significant contribution to the community.

Along with the Outstanding Citizen Award, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce also announced three other award recipients:

The 8th annual memorial Debin Benish Outstanding Businesswoman award and grant was presented to Anne Williams, President Job Finders Employment Services. This award requires the winner to exhibit leadership in supporting small businesses, have a record of volunteering in the community, be a mentor to other business woman and own or be employed by a Chamber-member business, and preferably a Woman's Network member.

The 2012 Emerging Professional of the Year award was presented to Erik Morse of Veterans United Home Loans. This award, in its inaugural year, is presented to a young professional who has shown leadership, community involvement and a commitment to developing others.

The 2012 Ambassador of the Year award recipient was Kari Ladauno. This award is presented to an Ambassador who has Ambassador spirit and dedication, community involvement, Chamber involvement and be active within attendance at ribbon cuttings.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce was established in 1905 and is a voluntary, member-supported organization of business, industrial and professional people who are dedicated to developing, promoting and maintaining a sound and healthy economic climate for Columbia. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce has been recognized as a 4-Star Accredited Chamber by the United States Chamber of Commerce.