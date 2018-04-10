Columbia chase ends in arrest of Kansas City attempted murder suspect

COLUMBIA - Detectives from the Columbia Police Department, with help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Boone County Sheriff's Department K9 Unit arrested an attempted murder suspect Wednesday night after pursuing and locating a vehicle used by the suspect.

The suspect, Brandon Maurice Johnson, had two active felony warrants, one for assault in the first degree and the other for felony possession of stolen property, before his arrest, which occurred at 10:10 p.m.

The assault warrant was out of Kansas City, and held a required bond of $75,000. The other warrant was out of Boone County, and held a required bond of $10,000. Johnson was also arrested for resisting or interfering with an arrest felony with a bond of $4,500.

Detectives were on Hanover Boulevard just after 9 p.m. searching for Johnson, when they spotted a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado in the area. They followed the vehicle to the Tiger Stop Gas Station at 3500 Clark Lane. No one exited the vehicle, which then sped off east down Clark Lane, passing other vehicles over a solid double line. The vehicle was eventually lost after it turned off its lights.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol found the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Route Z and Rangeline Road. Detectives requested assistance from MSHP, who already had one man, Byron Anderson, in their custody, to locate Johnson who had fled from the vehicle.

Anderson was arrested on drug related charges after one bag of marijuana, two bags of crack cocaine and various pills and bottles were found in the driver's side of the vehicle. He was also arrested on a possession of controlled substance felony, a possession of controlled substance misdemeanor, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked license.

Johnson was located shortly after by K9 officers and was transferred to the detectives for the arrest.