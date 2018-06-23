Columbia Children Enjoy Annual Easter Flashlight Egg Hunt

COLUMBIA - Columbia children enjoyed an Easter egg hung at Stephens Lake Park Wednesday night. Each child could collect a maximum of 10 eggs and one golden egg and then exchange them for prizes.

The Columbia Parks and Recreation specialist Cassie Dins said that 140 children registered for the Annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt this year. Dins adds that including family members a total of 350 people attended the event.

The event was organized by Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department and MU's Parks, Recreation and Tourism students.