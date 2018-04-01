Columbia Citizens Police Review Board to release report on police

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board is set to present a new report at Monday night's city council meeting.

As part of the board's yearly requirement, it will provide a supplement to the Columbia Police Department's 2014 annual internal affairs report. The police department released its initial report in early March.

The review board's supplemental report includes more detailed information about internal complaints of misconduct. Of the 32 internal complaints, more than half were either considered withdrawn or unfounded.

Some complaints included reports of use of force, most of which were considered unfounded. Other complaints were related to conduct.

Dr. James Martin, Citizens Police Review Board Chair, said the supplemental report is a yearly requirement for the nine-member board to complete.

In early March, the Columbia Police Department released its own internal affairs report, which broke down arrest numbers and methods to overcome resistance.

Monday night's city council meeting starts at 7 p.m.