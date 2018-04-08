Columbia City Council Approves 2011 Budget

COLUMBIA - The city council approved around $385,000,000 for the budget.



This is for the 2011 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.



The city decided to increase electric rates by 2 percent instead of 3 percent.



This will cost an average resident $1.70 more per month.



The meeting is still going on, and a proposal for the downtown cameras is expected to happen at the end.