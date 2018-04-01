Columbia City Council Approves Brick Street Policy

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved a policy to keep the historical brick streets in Columbia in working order.

The council voted to approve a policy that will maintain and restore the the brick streets. This will include bricks currently covered by asphalt or pavement. No bricks will be removed.

The restoration of the bricks will also apply to bricks currently open or concealed in the downtown area. A few of the city council members were outspoken in their approval of finally getting this policy approved.

"It's just nice to see the whole community to be able to come together behind this policy resolution," 2nd Ward Councilman Michael Trapp said.

"It's nice to not have to choose between those two very important values."

Members of the disabilities commission were present and expressed their joy at the policy being passed.