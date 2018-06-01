Columbia City Council Approves Changes to Bus Routes

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved two changes to the city's public transit system at its meeting Monday night.

The council voted unanimously to institute the changes to the new FastCAT bus routes that are slated to begin running next week.

"I think this is a step in the right direction and a step to the restructure of the system," said Mayor Bob McDavid.

After giving the proposal final approval during the July 18 meeting, the council received several concerns about the approved route. Several residents voiced concern that service to Paquin Tower would be discontinued under the new FastCAT route that eliminates the downtown orbiter.

The changes approved by council Monday night restores service to the Paquin Tower under the new FastCAT routes and also prevents the buses to travel northbound on Richmond Ave.

The FastCAT route is scheduled to start service on Aug. 13. The route will be offered free during the first two weeks in an effort to increase awareness and ridership about the new routes that service the MU campus and downtown. The city estimates a loss of $600 in revenue as a result of the free rides.

