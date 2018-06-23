Columbia City Council Members to Host Public Forums on the Future of Transit

COLUMBIA - The public transit system has been on a roller-coaster of sorts since the summer when City Manager Mike Matthes proposed serious service reductions and fare hikes in the FY 2012 Budget.

Now the latest chapter in the saga - two Columbia City Council members will host public forums on the future of the transit system. Sixth Ward Councilwoman Barbara Hoppe will host the Feb. 13 forum at Unitarian Universalist Church on Shepard Blvd. from 5:30 to 8 p.m. First Ward Councilman Fred Schmidt will host a forum on Feb. 16 at the Russell Chapel CME Church on Ash St. from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Dinner and child care will be provided. The public is encouraged to attend and bring ideas about the future of Columbia's public transit system.

Contact Jennifer Null for more information by email Jennifer@pednet.org or call (314) 691-1591.