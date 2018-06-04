Columbia City Council Members Wrap Up Retreat

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members and city officials spent Wednesday discussing downtown development, funding for infrastructure and utility needs.

Earlier this week, council members met to talk about similar topics in a meeting lasting past midnight.

Members of council discussed funding solutions, however the plans aren't concrete.

"Why are we wasting our time talking about how tall buildings should be?" said Mayor Bob McDavid. "We need to get moving on the costs and expenses."

The two day retreat wrapped up on Wednesday at noon and members may vote on downtown developments in a full City Council meeting later today.