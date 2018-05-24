Columbia City Council No Longer Volunteers

COLUMBIA (AP) - Columbia City Council members will receive some compensation for their service, beginning in May.

Voters have approved an annual stipend of $6,000 for council members and $9,000 for the mayor.

Council members say the money will help pay for incidental costs and perhaps attract more people to the job.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/1l24dQX ) the stipend works out to $4.32 an hour for the mayor and $2.88 for council members if they work 40 hours a week - and members say they often work that much on council business.

Mayor Bob McDavid, who is 67 and retired, says he hopes the stipends will attract younger people and those who couldn't afford to serve strictly as volunteers.