Columbia city council presents resident concerns about power lines

COLUMBIA - The city council presented resident concerns to the Water and Light Advisory Board Wednesday morning regarding the city's transmission lines project. The project would put power lines along Nifong Boulevard, Scott Boulevard and Grindstone Parkway in an effort to provide more electricity to the area.

Water and Light spokesperson Connie Kacprowicz said the city did not hear many complaints from parents until they found out about pole structures being placed near Mill Creek Elementary School. Kacprowicz said most residents are concerned with power lines running on their property.

Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in a statement the district has worked with the city to resolve parent concerns.

"The school district is aware that some parents have expressed concern about the project to the city," Buamstark said. "The school district has had several conversations with city leaders about those concerns."

The proposed project is called "Option A", but residents felt it was too expensive compared to other options and the proposed power lines ran too close to schools, churches and senior homes.

The city will hold another public hearing regarding the project to present all its ideas on Jan. 19.

[Editor's note: This story's headline has been updated for clarity.]