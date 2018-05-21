Columbia City Council reexamines water and electric systems, considers bonds

1 hour 15 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, May 21 2018 May 21, 2018 Monday, May 21, 2018 2:41:00 AM CDT May 21, 2018 in News
By: Micaela Dea, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council will address an ordinance Monday on whether to approve of a special August election on issuing water and electric bonds.

The revenue bonds will cost around $42.85 million. The last time the city of Columbia issued a water bond was in 2008 for about $39 million.

According to Black & Veatch project manager Andrew Hansen, the city’s water plant is on its last leg. The plant currently holds 24 million gallons per day, when it should be able to distribute 32 million gallons per day.

Columbia resident Paul Thompson said fixing the current water quality is not only important, but also essential for daily living.

Thompson said, “When it [water] comes out of the tap it tastes funny and it’s always tasted that way. It’s almost like a chlorine flavor I’ve tasted before but not this bad.”

As the city grows in population, the demand for water increases. Water and Light told the council in April that revenue bonds provide the lowest rate impacts for residents. These bonds also add stability for future customers.

Thompson hopes the bond will pass so he can avoid high water and electric rates in the future.

“They have no choice on upgrading the system,” he said. “They’re going to have to find the money and it’s going to have to come from us and I know that, but the bond increase now and the way they want to do it should be a little bit less because it’s hitting us all at once.”

Columbia Water and Light asked for water system repairs with a bond issue on the August ballot. If that fails, improvements would still need to be made though increasing water rates.

Columbia resident John Lawson said higher rates might be tricky for residents.

“Our water is a fundamental thing that we need to change and fix,” he said. “But maybe the city should place taxes on new homes and businesses that come into town."

Thompson said the city should treat its water system like it does its residential properties.

“In a house, the water system breaks down and it’s got to be worked on just the same,” he said. “Every two to three years the house has to be looked at, so why not the water system that we drink?”

More News

Grid
List

Columbia City Council reexamines water and electric systems, considers bonds
Columbia City Council reexamines water and electric systems, considers bonds
COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council will address an ordinance Monday on whether to approve of a special August election... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, May 21 2018 May 21, 2018 Monday, May 21, 2018 2:41:00 AM CDT May 21, 2018 in News

Marshall standoff ends peacefully
Marshall standoff ends peacefully
MARSHALL - A standoff between Marshall police and an armed man ended without injury. According to a news release,... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, May 20 2018 May 20, 2018 Sunday, May 20, 2018 9:53:00 PM CDT May 20, 2018 in News

Rocheport holds its first ever hall of fame
Rocheport holds its first ever hall of fame
ROCHEPORT - The city of Rocheport honored two men on Sunday whose legacy has stretched across the state of Missouri.... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, May 20 2018 May 20, 2018 Sunday, May 20, 2018 7:09:00 PM CDT May 20, 2018 in News

Greitens speaks to families and firefighters at memorial
Greitens speaks to families and firefighters at memorial
AUXVASSE - Gov. Eric Greitens spoke at the 16th annual Fire Fighters Memorial Service on Sunday. The service was... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, May 20 2018 May 20, 2018 Sunday, May 20, 2018 4:05:00 PM CDT May 20, 2018 in News

National Safe Boating Week underway
National Safe Boating Week underway
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking to social media to spread awareness of National Safe Boating Week... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, May 20 2018 May 20, 2018 Sunday, May 20, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT May 20, 2018 in News

Super Sam's family honors his last wish "to help all the kids"
Super Sam's family honors his last wish "to help all the kids"
FULTON - All 6-year-old Sam Santhuff wanted to do was comfort children in the hospital, even though he was there... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, May 20 2018 May 20, 2018 Sunday, May 20, 2018 6:47:00 AM CDT May 20, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Troopers identify victims in fatal boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Troopers identify victims in fatal boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the identities of the three people killed and the two... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 19 2018 May 19, 2018 Saturday, May 19, 2018 6:42:00 PM CDT May 19, 2018 in News

Columbia parks and rec gives kids prizes for playing
Columbia parks and rec gives kids prizes for playing
COLUMBIA - Children in Columbia have a chance to get paid to play. Columbia Parks and Recreation started its... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 19 2018 May 19, 2018 Saturday, May 19, 2018 6:10:00 PM CDT May 19, 2018 in News

The Latest: Cuba official: 110 dead in crash, recorder found
The Latest: Cuba official: 110 dead in crash, recorder found
HAVANA (AP) — The Latest on the crash in Cuba of a passenger jet with 113 people on board (all... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 19 2018 May 19, 2018 Saturday, May 19, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT May 19, 2018 in News

Puppy yoga raises money for rescued dogs
Puppy yoga raises money for rescued dogs
COLUMBIA - Over 90 people showed up at the Burr Oak Brewery for an afternoon of puppies, yoga and beer... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 19 2018 May 19, 2018 Saturday, May 19, 2018 4:50:00 PM CDT May 19, 2018 in News

Zombie-themed 5K brings out Columbia families
Zombie-themed 5K brings out Columbia families
COLUMBIA - Although it is nowhere near Halloween, some Columbia runners faced their fears by participating in a zombie-themed 5K... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 19 2018 May 19, 2018 Saturday, May 19, 2018 11:12:00 AM CDT May 19, 2018 in News

Columbia ranked top ten in affordable college towns
Columbia ranked top ten in affordable college towns
COLUMBIA- The city of Columbia has been ranked a top-ten affordable college town to live in by realtor.com. Factors... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 19 2018 May 19, 2018 Saturday, May 19, 2018 10:41:00 AM CDT May 19, 2018 in News

Minor flooding along Mississippi River in Missouri
Minor flooding along Mississippi River in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Mississippi River is above flood stage at several northeast Missouri locations, but forecasters do... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 19 2018 May 19, 2018 Saturday, May 19, 2018 9:29:44 AM CDT May 19, 2018 in Continuous News

Royal wedding: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are married
Royal wedding: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are married
(CNN) -- And they're married! Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle were wed Saturday at Windsor... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 19 2018 May 19, 2018 Saturday, May 19, 2018 7:09:00 AM CDT May 19, 2018 in News

United States experiences lowest birth rates in 30 years
United States experiences lowest birth rates in 30 years
COLUMBIA- The United states is experiencing one of the lowest birth rates in 30 years, according to the Centers for... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 9:08:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Hawley questions Greitens use of private attorneys in impeachment proceedings
Hawley questions Greitens use of private attorneys in impeachment proceedings
COLUMBIA - Attorney General Josh Hawley says attorneys helping Gov. Eric Greitens through impeachment proceedings are acting improperly. "By... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 8:34:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Summer concert series kicks off in Jefferson City
Summer concert series kicks off in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Backyard Concert Series kicks off Saturday evening at the Jefferson Landing Historic site. Missouri... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 6:45:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass income tax cut
Missouri lawmakers pass income tax cut
JEFFERSON CITY –Missourians will soon be able to keep a little more money from their paychecks, after a state House... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 64°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
4am 64°
5am 64°
6am 64°
7am 66°