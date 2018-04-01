Columbia City Council Tackles Heavy Agenda

The chair of Regional Economic Development Inc. gave a quick synopsis of the big IBM announcement today. Dave Griggs said Missouri was one of eight states under consideration to become IBM's new home. The whole process started in January of 2010.

The meeting then brought up the video circling on YouTube, showing a Columbia Police SWAT team raiding a local home. The SWAT officers were looking for drugs and ended up shooting two dogs in the home, in front of a child.

Two Columbia residents shared their opinions on the incident. Holly Henry said the city should investigate the police raid independently and thoroughly. She also said the investigators of the incident should be held accountable.

Columbia Police undertook its own investigation of the raid.