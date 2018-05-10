Columbia city council to discuss OPUS repeal

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote on whether to repeal a development agreement with OPUS Monday night.

Protesters from Repeal OPUS gathered before the council meeting outside City Hall to speak out against the agreement.

The council will have two different votes Monday night. The first is to repeal the agreement with OPUS. If it is repealed, then the council will vote on whether to put it on the ballot in November.

The agreement passed in early August, allowing OPUS to demolish three buildings on Locust Street between Seventh and Eighth Street downtown.

Due to concern, some residents are taking legal action and filing a lawsuit against the city. This came after the city council said a petition against the OPUS agreement was not valid. Attorney Jeremy Root said more than 3,500 registered voters signed the petition to repeal the OPUS agreement