Columbia City Council to Discuss Rezoning

Columbia - The Columbia City Council will meet at 7:00 p.M. for its first meeting of October. One of the issues on the agenda is a rezoning dispute on West Boulevard and Broadway. The owners of Great Hang-Ups Framing Gallery want to rezone the property from a residential designation to a planned business suite. Mark Nichols and Pattie Mierzwa want a new business center to be built on this property.

Nichols and Mierzwa modified their plan after withdrawing it a year ago. Nearby residents are unhappy with the possible change, and filed a formal protest petition with the city last week. It will now take a two-thirds majority to pass the ordinance, or one extra vote. The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the proposal last month.