Columbia City Council to vote on airport master plan

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote on whether to approve a new airport master plan at Monday's city council meeting.

If approved, the new master plan could examine possibilities for a new terminal at the airport as well as storm water runoff and other general infrastructure needs.

Columbia Regional passenger Ted Choma said he supports the airport exploring expansion.

"There's a lot of people using the airport and I'm heartened to see the city planners are putting some attention and resources on what the next steps should be."

The contract is expected to cost $866,435 with Parson's Brinckerhoff, an engineering consulting firm.

Ninety percent of the cost will be covered by a MoDOT grant, leaving the city to cover the remaining amount.

One frequent flier at Columbia Regional, Margaret Weber, said she thinks the airport works well for her, but she would like to see more flights at the airport.

"I'd love more flight options," Weber said. "At least one more later in the day to either Chicago or Dallas."

The Columbia City Council meeting will start at 7:00 p.m. Monday at City Hall

To view the full agenda, click here.