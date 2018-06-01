Columbia City Council to Vote on Habitat for Humanity Resolution

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council plans to vote on a resolution regarding the Show-Me Central Habitat for Humanity in its meeting Monday.

The central Missouri chapter of Habitat for Humanity is requesting designation as a Community Housing Development Organization. If passed, the designation would give the nonprofit funding for the construction of an energy-efficient home at 413 West Ash Street in Columbia.

The Show-Me Central Habitat for Humanity would receive $65,300 from the Community Housing Development Organization in addition to more than $18,000 from the Columbia Water and Light Department for energy-efficient upgrades.

The Columbia City Council will meet Monday, April 15th at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber.