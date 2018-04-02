Columbia city leaders meet to discuss new budget

COLUMBIA - With just about a month to go in the 2015 fiscal year, Columbia city leaders met at city hall Saturday morning to talk about the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

City Manager Mike Matthes led the discussion, which also included Mayor Bob McDavid, city council members and other city leaders.

The budget proposal included no new taxes for the 2016 fiscal year, along with keeping the budget balanced for another year. Matthes said the budget for the 2015 fiscal year has been balanced as well.

Along with that, Matthes said this budget does not involve laying off any city workers. Council members said it is something they would like to continue avoiding.

The hours-long work session started around 8:30 Saturday morning and also included the topics of infrastructure, pensions and plans for the future.

Saturday morning's session was the first of three public budget sessions. The other two will happen at city hall on Sept. 8 and Sept. 21. The 2016 fiscal year will officially begin Oct. 1.

For a look at a full rundown of what city leaders discussed, click here.