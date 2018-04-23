Columbia clinic licensed for abortions received exemption

COLUMBIA (AP) - When the Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia was granted a license to provide medication-induced abortions, it was exempted from the requirement that it have a staff doctor with surgical privileges at a hospital in the community.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director Gail Vasterling discussed the license in a letter Friday to Sen. Kurt Schaefer. Vasterling is preparing to appear Tuesday before an interim Senate committee Schaefer leads.

Admitting privileges are required for Missouri abortion centers, but a health department spokesman says no surgical procedures are being performed at the Columbia facility.

While the doctor performing abortions in Columbia doesn't have admitting privileges, she can refer patients to physicians at the University of Missouri Health Care and obtain treatment reports.