Columbia Clothing Store Robbed
The owner of the New Beginning clothing store said she thought the Saturday robbery was a joke. Cheryl Guthrie said, "They stood at the counter. I looked up, they said 'this is a robbery' and I said, 'yea right.' Really, I thought it was a joke despite the mask. I really did. Who thinks this kind of thing is going to happen? They said this is for real." Two suspects--a man and a woman--entered new beginning around 10 am demanding the cash box. Guthrie said, "She was trying to bash the front of the thing with something. He tried to pull things out of my drawers, and at that point I was like give me a chance to grab my keys and then I looked down and realized that the door hadn't been locked." Guthrie said one of the suspects threw her down as they searched for the money. "I made the big mistake of coming out from behind the desk because maybe i could have ran up the stairs. Big, big, mistake. The guy grabbed me, threw me down on the floor really hard." When the suspects left, a bystander confronted them, and they struck him with the cash box. Police told Guthrie to shut down for the day, but she refused. "We have just sent out our mailing. This is our biggest business day of the entire year. This is our big winter blow-out sale. The Saturday is usually huge. And I was like, uh oh, this isn't happening." The male suspect ran away down a nearby alley, while the female suspect got into a passing car. Police say the female suspect may have told the driver she was a victim of the robbery.
