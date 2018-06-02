Columbia College Adds Mallory Page

COLUMBIA -- Head women's soccer coach John Klein added yet another standout to his roster on Wednesday with the signing of Mallory Page. Page will be a part of the newly added Lady Cougar soccer program that will begin playing in the fall of 2012.



A current senior at Lee's Summit High School, Page will play her final high school soccer season this spring after three years as a starting defender and forward. As a sophomore and junior Mallory was a team captain and earned all-conference, all-region and honorable mention all-state accolades. In 2011 she was named to the All-Suburban Big 6 First Team as a defender.



Daughter of Brad and Marcy Page, Mallory is also an award winning swimmer as a state qualifier in the 4x400 and 4x00 free relays in 2009.



"Mallory will bring a physical presence to our lineup," state Klein. "She tackles hard and plays strong in the air. She should make her mark as a disruptive midfielder or as a steady defender."