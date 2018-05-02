Columbia College Baseball Falls in AMC Championships opener

JOPLIN, Mo. -- The Columbia College baseball team earned the fourth seed in the 2018 AMC Baseball Championships but struggled in its opening game.

The Cougars were shut out by Williams Woods Wednesday, 5-0, marking their third consecutive loss.

Owls pitcher Taran Oulton shut down the Cougars' offensive attack, pitching into the eighth inning, racking up nine strikeouts and allowing no runs and four hits.

Chris Wall started the game for the Cougars, but his outing was much different from his counterpart's.

Wall pitched into the fifth inning and allowed four hits, three runs and three walks.

Wall was relieved by Derek Sallee and Cody Ebert. Both relievers allowed one run in and pitched two and a third innings.

Columbia College will face Central Arkansas College in an elimination game Thursday at 10 a.m.