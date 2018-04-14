Columbia College "Claps Out" Outgoing President

COLUMBIA - Columbia College students and faculty "clapped out" President Gerald Brouder and his wife Bonnie at a ceremony Tuesday on campus.

The college issued a folded college flag to Brouder at the event, which commemorated the final day of Brouder's 18 year tenure.

The college plans to have a new president by July 1, 2014. Terry B. Smith, currently the Executive Vice President and Dean for Academic Affairs, will serve as interim president until the next president of Columbia College is named.