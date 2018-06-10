Columbia College Dedicates Federal Hall

COLUMBIA - Friday was the first day for Columbia College to try out the newly renovated Federal Hall. A Columbia Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting and open house was held on Thursday to officially christen the new hall.

Federal Hall is the same building that once housed the YouZeum on Cherry Street. With three floors, Columbia College was able to occupy the space with online course demonstrations in the conference room, interactive audio visual classrooms and nursing skills labs, and its new SimMan demonstration.

SimMan 3G is a simulation doll that nursing students will use to achieve the optimal training environment. Cost of the SimMan was 65 thousand dollars.

Students were not in labs Friday, but will return Monday.