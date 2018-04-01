Columbia College Earns Spring Academic All-Conference Honors

ST. LOUIS -- The American Midwest Conference announced its spring academic all-conference recipients. Student athletes must be in their second term of attendance at their institution and have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 as defined by the nominating institution at the time of nomination.

341 student athletes received the honor in the AMC across the following sports; men's golf, women's golf, men's track & field, women's track & field, baseball and softball. 31 student athletes from Columbia College received the honor, including a conference high 15 from the Cougar softball team.

The following student athletes met the criteria in each sport from Columbia College:

Softball - Maria Imhoff, Chelsie Crain, Brittiany Tjarks, Whitni Howell, Taylor Richter, Kristin Eiken, Marli Hayes, Tiffany Urwiler, Kaylee Brueggeman, Kelsey Jacques, Hanna Taylor, Lauren Berkbuegler, Kristyn Caldwell, Jamie Holmes, Taylor Atwood.



Men's & Women's Track & Field - Julia Montgomery, Lindsey Martin, Kelsey Baldwin, Makayla Rupp, Julia Collins, Jordan Andrews, Michael McCulloch.



Men's & Women's Golf - Ashley Fisher, Hannah Gill, Zachary Rockers, Hunter Parrish, Levi Elder, Erik Peyton, Mike Wilson, Elizabeth Friedman, Mikayla Knaebel.