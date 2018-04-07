Columbia College Falls in Opening Round of NAIA Tournament

KANSAS CITY - While the NCAA Tournament begins tomorrow night for the Missouri Tigers,

The NAIA National Tournament is underway at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

The Columbia College Cougars met Lee University of Tennessee in opening round play falling to them 69-67 in the first round of the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championships.

Columbia finishes with a 26-6 record and their 15th trip to the National Championships.

Lee will continue to play Robert Morris University of Illinois on Friday, March 18th at 10:45 a.m. in the second round of the NAIA Men's Basketball Division I National Championships.