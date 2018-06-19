Columbia College Men Earn No. 1 Ranking

COLUMBIA -- For the first time in the history of the program, the Columbia College Cougar men's basketball team is ranked No. 1 in the NAIA Top 25 Poll. Columbia, off to the best start in program history at 17-0, received 281 points overall and all 11 first place votes in the poll released earlier today. The Cougars currently stand as the only remaining undefeated team in the NAIA and are the first unanimous No. 1 selection of the 2012-13 season.

Columbia ranks first in NAIA Division I in scoring defense (56.70 papg) and third in scoring margin (+25.7 ppg). Led by Devin Griffin with a 14.0 scoring clip, the Cougars next face Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) University tonight in Hannibal, Mo. With a win tonight, Columbia would set a school-record for consecutive victories in a season with 18.

Pikeville (Ky.) College jumped three spot to No. 2, followed by Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) College, William Carey (Miss.) University, and Oklahoma Baptist University rounding out the top five.



Columbia becomes the fourth different No. 1 team this year, joining Concordia (Calif.), Cumberlands (Ky.) and Oklahoma Baptist.



The Cougars defeated Benedictine University of Springfield 73-40 last Thursday, tying the program record for consecutive victories in a season. Columbia will go for a record 18th straight win tonight on the road at American Midwest Conference (AMC) opponent Hannibal-LaGrange University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Hannibal, Missouri.