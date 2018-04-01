Columbia College Men's Basketball Hold No. 1, Women at No. 15

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College men's basketball team remains unbeated on the season and held the No. 1 spot in the NAIA poll. The Cougars are the last remaining unbeaten team of the 2012-13 season.

With a 74-69 victory at William Woods Saturday, the team finished their first unbeaten season in program history. Senior Jordan Dressler was named AMC Player of the Week after averaging 14.5 points and 5.0 rebounds. Dressler, also the conferences Player of the year, averaging 13.1 points on the season 7.1 a game

On the women's side, The Lady Cougars held the No. 15 spot for the third straight week. The team beat both William Woods and Harris-Stowe State University this past weekend. The team claimed their fifth straight American Midwest Conference regular season championship.

Junior Heather English averaged 21.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in Columbia's two victories.

Both teams play in the AMC post-season tournament this week.